Dollar Appreciates By 19 Paisa Against Rupee

KARACHI: US dollar appreciated by 19 paisa (0.07%) against Pakistan rupee in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the dollar settled at Rs287.37.

However, the rupee on Wednesday gained some ground against the US dollar to settle at 287.18, up by 0.28% in the inter-bank.

On the other hand, IMF reportedly is not satisfied with the budget proposals announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for fiscal year 2023-24, calling them a missed opportunity to broaden the tax base while criticising the new amnesty scheme that “creates a damaging precedent”.

Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan, said that the draft FY24 Budget misses an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way.

Her statement comes as the IMF programme remains scheduled to end on June 30, a day before the new budget measures come into force with the start of the new fiscal year in Pakistan.