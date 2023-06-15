language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Dollar Appreciates By 19 Paisa Against Rupee

Dollar Appreciates By 19 Paisa Against Rupee

Web Desk 15 Jun , 2023 06:09 PM

Open In App
Dollar Appreciates By 19 Paisa Against Rupee
  • US dollar appreciated by 19 paisa (0.07%) against Pakistan rupee
  • Dollar settled at Rs287.37 in inter-bank market
  • IMF reportedly is not satisfied with the budget proposals

KARACHI: US dollar appreciated by 19 paisa (0.07%) against Pakistan rupee in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the dollar settled at Rs287.37.

However, the rupee on Wednesday gained some ground against the US dollar to settle at 287.18, up by 0.28% in the inter-bank.

On the other hand, IMF reportedly is not satisfied with the budget proposals announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for fiscal year 2023-24, calling them a missed opportunity to broaden the tax base while criticising the new amnesty scheme that “creates a damaging precedent”.

IMF reportedly is not satisfied with the budget proposals 3

IMF reportedly is not satisfied with the budget proposals

US dollar appreciated by 19 paisa (0.07%) against Pakistan rupee 3

US dollar appreciated by 19 paisa (0.07%) against Pakistan rupee

Dollar settled at Rs287.37 in inter-bank market 3

Dollar settled at Rs287.37 in inter-bank market

Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan, said that the draft FY24 Budget misses an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way.

Her statement comes as the IMF programme remains scheduled to end on June 30, a day before the new budget measures come into force with the start of the new fiscal year in Pakistan.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,345,361[+10*]

DEATHS

6,891,235[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,104[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story