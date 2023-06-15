language: English
Gold Rate In UAE - Today Gold Price In UAE On, 15 June 2023

Web Desk 15 Jun , 2023 12:15 AM

Today's Gold rate in AED (U.A.E Dirham) is 10 grams of gold 24K is 2633.07 Dirhams .

Live today gold rate in UAE and different cities of UAE. Every UAE City Gold Rate is different.

However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in UAE and its converted price of gold UAE Dirham facilitates to the Dubai gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

TODAY’S GOLD RATE IN UAE

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
June 15 7,182.19 237.00 219.50 212.25 182.00


Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Dubai jewellery market and quoted by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

