Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has experienced a difficult year with low production and sales.

Supply chain issues and import restrictions have severely impacted Honda's output over the past three months.

Shockingly, the sales of their flagship sedan, the Civic, have remained at zero for three consecutive months.

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has faced a challenging year with poor production and sales. Supply chain issues and import restrictions have significantly impacted the company's output over the past three months. Additionally, the high prices of their cars have compounded the problem.

Last month, Honda, one of the largest car companies in Pakistan in terms of production and sales, only sold 87 cars. Shockingly, the sales of their flagship sedan, the Civic, remained at zero for the third consecutive time.

3 Shockingly, the sales of their flagship sedan, the Civic, have remained at zero for three consecutive months. 3 Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has experienced a difficult year with low production and sales. 3 Supply chain issues and import restrictions have severely impacted Honda's output over the past three months.

According to a recent notification, Honda plans to resume production soon. The company attributes this decision to a 'slight improvement in trade financing facilities.' However, the notification does not specify the exact date for the resumption of production.

According to a recent update from Autojournal.pk, Honda has not manufactured any units of the Civic in the past three months. As a result, the sales of the flagship sedan are expected to continue to decline in the foreseeable future.

