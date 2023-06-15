New Toyota C-HR To Be Unveiled On 26 June

The upcoming global debut of the highly anticipated Toyota C-HR. Scheduled for June 26, 2023

Toyota fans around the globe are eagerly anticipating the upcoming global debut of the highly anticipated Toyota C-HR. Scheduled for June 26, 2023, this highly anticipated event will introduce the all-new Toyota C-HR, a compact SUV that seamlessly blends futuristic design elements with state-of-the-art features and innovations.

The upcoming iteration of the C-HR is a compact crossover that prioritizes style over interior space. Unofficial photos reveal a sleek, curving roofline, while a teaser image showcases a full-width light bar that cleverly illuminates the model's name.

Toyota has released a statement expressing their satisfaction in announcing the upcoming global debut of the all-new Toyota C-HR on June 26. The premiere event will showcase an elegant and compact SUV featuring a bold and contemporary design, as well as innovative technological advancements. Despite the lack of specific details disclosed beforehand, the statement creates anticipation for the unveiling of this sophisticated vehicle.

Pre-production prototypes of the upcoming Toyota C-HR have been spotted undergoing testing at Germany's Nürburgring circuit. The hybrid crossover carries forward the distinctive design elements seen in the new Toyota Prius, with one notable distinction: this particular model is set to be released in the UK.

The 2024 Toyota C-HR production vehicle showcases a bold and dynamic design with a distinctive headlight signature resembling a hammerhead shape. Complementing this feature are rear lights that span the width of the car's rear section.



