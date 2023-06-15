Toyota Land Cruiser 2023 Price In Pakistan

Ex-factory price in Pakistan: PKR 156,829,000 for the ZX Gasoline 3.5L variant.

The renowned SUV symbolizing ruggedness and adventure.

Enhanced exterior design with a bold chrome front grille and black accents.

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a renowned SUV known for its off-road capability, durability, and luxurious features. It has a strong reputation for reliability and is often considered a symbol of ruggedness and adventure.

The Land Cruiser is available in various trims and configurations, offering spacious interiors, advanced technology, and powerful engines. It has been a popular choice for off-road enthusiasts, families, and luxury SUV buyers worldwide.

The ex-factory price of the Toyota Land Cruiser 2023 in Pakistan is PKR 156,829,000.0 for the ZX Gasoline 3.5L variant.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Exterior

The Toyota Land Cruiser 2023 features an enhanced exterior design, including a bold chrome front grille that extends downwards and black accents on the sides. It is equipped with dynamic auto LED headlamps with sequential front turn signals, front fog lamps, daytime running lights, and parking sensors with headlight washers. The car has auto-retractable, Electromatic, heated rearview mirrors with built-in cameras and integrated turn signals. The side profile showcases extended wheel arches for a more rugged appearance. At the rear, there are upright LED combination lamps with integrated sequential turn signals, a high-mounted LED stop lamp, and a rear wiper. The car is equipped with a rear camera, parking sensors, and roof racks on the top. Additionally, it features an automatic remote-controlled sunroof and moonroof with jam-protection features.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Interior

The interior of the new Land Cruiser 300 2023 has been redesigned, featuring leather trim and wooden accents, adding a signature touch to the car's ambiance. The driver's seat offers automatic three-way adjustment with memory function and power lumbar support, while the passenger seat lacks lumbar support and memory function. The second-row rear seats have a 40/20/40 split, while the third-row rear seats have a 50/50 split configuration.

The leather-wrapped steering wheel, with three spokes, includes steering switches for media controls, lane assist, cruise control, traction control, and lane departure warning. The speedometer and a 7-inch TFT multi-information display are positioned behind the steering wheel.

The front fascia features a 12.3-inch touch-sensitive infotainment system with a push start/stop button. The system supports WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. Below the infotainment system, the climate control keys and driving mode switch can be found. The Land Cruiser 300 2023 offers five integrated driving modes (Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, and Sport +) and allows customization of a personalized driving mode.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Engine

Specification Details Vehicle type Four-wheel-drive SUV Engine type 6-cylinder engine Displacement 3445 cc Maximum output 305/5200 kW/rpm Maximum torque 650/2000-3600 Nm/rpm Transmission 10-speed automatic



