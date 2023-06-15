Basil Iwanyk Backs Mel Gibson As He Faces Criticism

Mel Gibson faced a barrage of criticism due to allegations of problematic behavior.

Mel Gibson faced a barrage of criticism due to allegations of problematic behavior, including domestic violence and antisemitism.

However, despite fan outcry, the executive producer of Peacock's new series, The Continental, a prequel to John Wick, Basil Iwanyk, stood by the embattled star.

When questioned by during an interview about whether the actor's controversies overshadowed his selection in the series, Basil Iwanyk promptly responded, 'No.'

Albert Hughes, the director and producer of the series, also shared his perspective on the matter.

He stated, 'No. I believe he was the right choice for the role based on his film history and what we required. I'll leave it to others to debate the other aspects because it's a complex issue, and I don't want my words to be manipulated for sensational headlines. It's a tricky game to get involved in. I have my personal beliefs about life and various matters, but my main purpose here is to entertain.'

'Earlier in my career, I may not have been as cautious, but the weight and depth he brings from his past roles and experiences were essential for this character. To put it simply, I don't think anyone else could have fit better, considering his talent and expertise.'