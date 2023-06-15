Christopher Nolan Receives An Outreach From Warner Bros

Warner Bros. is now actively pursuing Christopher Nolan to work with them again.

Following their public disagreement over the release of Tenet on HBO Max, Warner Bros. is now actively pursuing Christopher Nolan to work with them again.

In an interview, Michael De Luca, co-CEO of Warner Bros. Film Group, expressed their hopes of bringing Nolan back. De Luca stated, 'We're hoping to get Nolan back. I think there's a possibility.'

Warner Bros. sent a substantial seven-figure royalty payment to Nolan within the past eight months as a gesture related to his work on Tenet. The reports noted that the payment was made without any conditions, but it was seen as an olive branch extended by the studio to the acclaimed filmmaker.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Nolan and Warner Bros. encountered a dispute when the studio decided to release its entire 2021 film slate, including Tenet, on HBO Max. The filmmaker responded strongly to the news, expressing his disappointment.

'Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.'

After parting ways with Warner Bros., Nolan found a new home for his upcoming film Oppenheimer at Universal, set to debut in theaters in July.

Reportedly, Universal met Nolan's demands, which included a $100 million budget, complete creative control, 20 percent of first-dollar gross, and a blackout period before and after the film's release.

It is worth mentioning that Nolan's collaboration with Warner Bros. began with the film Insomnia in 2002.