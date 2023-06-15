CW Announces Superman & Lois In And Gotham Knights Out

The CW's announcement for its upcoming lineup received mixed reactions from fans.

The CW's announcement regarding its upcoming lineup for 2023-2024 received mixed reactions from fans.

While the network renewed Superman & Lois for a fourth season, fans were left disappointed as Gotham Knights faced cancellation.

The return of Clark Kent was confirmed, but with a shorter 10-episode season. Meanwhile, the journey of the Gotham warriors was abruptly cut short, leaving fans wanting more.

Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW, expressed enthusiasm about bringing back 'All American: Homecoming' and 'Superman & Lois,' acknowledging their strong performance and passionate fanbases across both traditional and digital platforms.

Schwartz thanked Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their ongoing collaboration and looked forward to starting work on the new seasons.

The decision to cancel Gotham Knights aligned with The CW's reported belief that superhero shows had run their course, signaling a new direction for the network.

As the series finale approaches, fans can anticipate the premiere on June 27.