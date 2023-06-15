Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially engaged.

The couple revealed that they got engaged in September 2022.

Dylan and Barbara opened up about their wedding plans.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are engaged to be married! They have actually been engaged for the past six months without telling their fans.

In a recent interview, they shared that they decided to get engaged after dating for five years. They have also disclosed their wedding plans, which will be held in Hungary.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin shared pictures from a magazine photoshoot where they announced their engagement. They also gave an interview to the magazine and shared that the proposal happened in September 2022.

Barbara told the outlet, 'I knew we were building this story up.” She added, 'So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way.'

During their interview, the couple talked about their upcoming wedding. They shared that they have chosen Hungary, Barbara's home country, as the location for their wedding.

The model shared, “I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to.” She added, “I feel like a lot of people will learn more about me this way. I know there was no way we could have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

During the interview, when asked what marriage means to him. Dylan revealed that to him, “marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly and being your partner.”

He also admitted that he was “nervous” about the event. “Frankly, it’s about the first dance. I’m nervous about a choreographed dance,” he explained. To which Barbara jokingly added, “But your splits are good.”



