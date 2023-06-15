Emilia Clarke Discusses Her Motivation For Signing 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke has revealed cast of Marvel's Secret Invasion was her main attraction.

The new series had a "very grounded" approach and carried a sense of urgency.

Secret Invasion is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21st.

Clarke expressed her excitement about working with such a renowned cast, saying, 'Getting to work with this cast was a true privilege, getting to watch people who I admire so much, who are legitimate, bonafide movie stars – it was wonderful.'

During a conversation at the Los Angeles premiere of the series, Clarke expressed her excitement, stating, 'I can't believe I'm here; it feels absolutely amazing.'

She considered it a privilege to work with such a renowned cast, saying, 'Getting to work with this cast was a true privilege, getting to watch people who I admire so much, who are legitimate, bonafide movie stars – it was wonderful.'

For the 36-year-old actor, the opportunity to appear alongside megastars in the show was the major draw of the project. She enthusiastically mentioned, 'Olivia Colman, Sam Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Marvel – done.'

Clarke also emphasized that the new series had a 'very grounded' approach and carried a sense of urgency that would excite Marvel fans. She explained, 'There's something very modern about this approach because the core of the show has a very timely message.'

Furthermore, Clarke highlighted that Secret Invasion allowed for exploring relevant themes without becoming preachy or overly political by immersing the audience in a fantastical and magically realistic world. She added, 'The audience will have a good time with it, but there's an urgency to this show that kind of keeps you on the edge of your seat – it's new, but it's Marvel-ified.'

