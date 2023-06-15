Halsey Signs Columbia Records After Parts From Capitol Music Group

Halsey has recently struck a deal with Columbia Records.

She marks significant move just two months after parting ways with Capitol Music Group.

Halsey's albums have achieved remarkable success on the Billboard 200 chart.

In a surprising turn of events, Halsey has recently struck a deal with Columbia Records, marking a significant move just two months after parting ways with Capitol Music Group, their long-standing label.

What makes this development even more intriguing is the reunion between Halsey, who identifies with she/they pronouns, and the record label responsible for one of their most impactful hits to date.

Back in 2016, Halsey's collaboration with the Chainsmokers, titled 'Closer,' featuring their co-lead vocals, dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an impressive 12-week run. Moreover, Halsey achieved another No. 1 hit in 2018 with the song 'Without Me.'

Halsey's journey began in 2013 when they originally signed with Capitol's Astralwerks imprint, quickly rising to become one of the label's prominent artists. However, their strong independent spirit often clashed with the label, leading to conflicts.

In a public dispute last year, Halsey openly voiced their concerns regarding TikTok content demands, possibly with the consent of the label.

All four of Halsey's albums have achieved remarkable success on the Billboard 200 chart, securing either No. 1 or No. 2 positions. The first three albums, namely 'Badlands,' 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,' and 'Manic,' all received double-platinum certifications.

Their latest album, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power,' released in August 2021 and produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, garnered critical acclaim but didn't attain the same commercial triumph as its predecessors.