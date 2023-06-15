Rachel Green was discreetly replaced by another actress in several episodes.

This astonishing revelation remained undiscovered for over a decade.

An eagle-eyed viewer stumbled upon the filming blunder.

In a jaw-dropping twist that has left Friends enthusiasts in disbelief, it has come to light that Rachel Green, portrayed by Jennifer Aniston, was discreetly replaced by another actress in several episodes of the beloved 90s sitcom.

This astonishing revelation remained undiscovered for over a decade until an eagle-eyed viewer stumbled upon the filming blunder while immersed in a marathon of the iconic series.

The particular episode under scrutiny, The One With The Mugging from season nine, features a scene where Rachel (Aniston) eagerly bursts into Monica's (Courtney Cox) apartment to share news with Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

Little did fans know that Rachel's on-screen presence was temporarily assumed by an unfamiliar actress, who was clearly not dressed in the same attire as Aniston's character.

The error managed to evade detection for years, showcasing the astute attention to detail possessed by devoted fans of the show.

But the shocking switch-up didn't stop there. In yet another episode from the ninth season, aptly titled The One with the Sharks, Rachel once again fell victim to this mysterious substitution.

As Monica and Rachel engage in a conversation about peculiar fetishes, an alternate woman can be seen seated beside Monica in a subsequent shot.

This unknown actress dons a distinct hairstyle and is clad in a dark blue top, in stark contrast to Rachel's previous appearance with her trademark curly locks and yellow ensemble.

As fans continue to unearth hidden gems and delightful Easter eggs within the series, one thing remains abundantly clear: even after all these years, Friends never ceases to astonish and captivate its loyal audience.