Lady Gaga Receives Flak After Promoting Medical Drug

The renowned singer, who has partnered with Pfizer to promote a migraine medicine called Nurtec, has been branded as 'insane' by social media users.

'Seriously, what has happened to you that you've become like this, caring only about money and nothing else? Remember when you used to say 'I hate money' back in 2009,' one person commented.

Another individual expressed their astonishment, saying, 'What's going on with this account? Where is Gaga? Who is behind this? How could our Mother Monster endorse... [medicine]? This is absolutely absurd.'

A third comment read, 'Access to healthcare is a fundamental human right, not something to exploit for greed and wealth. I know you have compassion, intelligence, and thoughtfulness.'

The commenter further added, 'I hope you demonstrate that through the way you utilize your platform and privilege going forward. This endorsement is completely misguided.'