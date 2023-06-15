Lil Nas X Reveals He Love Pushing Himself With Make-up

Lil Nas X embraces the opportunity to defy conventional notions of masculinity.

He started trying out makeup last year.

He shared that each time he tries something new.

Lil Nas X, as an ambassador for YSL Beauty, embraces the opportunity to defy conventional notions of masculinity.

Lil Nas X started trying out makeup last year. He shared that each time he tries something new, it motivates him to push his limits even more on the red carpet the next time.

He told High Snobriety: 'Every time I try something new and push myself outside of my comfort zone, it gives me even more inspiration to push it a little further the next time.

'YSL is such an iconic brand and I’m happy to be a part of something that is trying to challenge traditional ideas of masculinity.'

Nas likes checking out new beauty trends on TikTok.

He said: 'I love the '90s beauty looks and how much that '90s grunge vibe is coming back.'

Recently, the 24-year-old rapper confessed that he has been drawing inspiration for his beauty looks from the TV series 'Euphoria'.

He told Allure magazine: “I'm not a super huge makeup girl, but I like to put some shine or glitter around my eyes. I can't think of a specific product right now, but that's my go-to. It's more of a smear with the finger, like a ‘Euphoria’ vibe. [I like] a glossy finish over the face, accentuating the lips.”

Nas - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill -revealed that his “favourite feature” is his pout so loves to sport the YSL Beauty Candy Glaze Gloss.

He said: “My favourite feature of my face is probably definitely my lips. They were the parts of my face that I hated the most growing up.

'And as I grew up into my teen years, I learned more and more to love them and how great it is to have them.

'I like to keep a shine on my lips. I like to keep them moisturised. Lately, I've been trying out the [YSL Beauty] Candy Glaze Lip Gloss.”



