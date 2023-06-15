Nick Cannon, Having 12 Kids Was A calling From God

Nick Cannon, a multitalented entertainer, shared his 12 children born.

He views it as a divine calling and is open to adding more children.

Recognized for philanthropic efforts, education activism, and youth empowerment.

During a conversation on Dr. Laura Berman's podcast, 'The Language of Love,' Wild 'N Out host Nick Cannon opened up about his 12 children, born to six different women, and how he views it as a divine calling.

The 42-year-old entertainer expressed his openness to adding even more children to his already large brood, stating, 'The more the merrier!' His children include 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 6-year-old son Golden and 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old son Rise Messiah with Alyssa Scott. Additionally, Cannon is a father to 22-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, as well as a 10-month-old son Legendary Love with LaNisha Tiesi.

3 Recognized for philanthropic efforts, education activism, and youth empowerment. 3 Nick Cannon, a multitalented entertainer, shared his 12 children born. 3 He views it as a divine calling and is open to adding more children.



Nick Cannon is a multitalented entertainer known for his work as a television host, comedian, rapper, and actor. Born on October 8, 1980, in San Diego, California, Cannon rose to fame as the host of the popular show 'Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out.' He has also appeared in numerous films and TV series, showcasing his comedic skills and versatile talent.

Alongside his entertainment career, Cannon is recognized for his philanthropic efforts and activism, particularly in areas of education and youth empowerment. With his charismatic personality and diverse abilities, Nick Cannon continues to make an impact in the entertainment industry.

