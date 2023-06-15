The final episode of The Last of Us has garnered immense viewership.

The final episode of The Last of Us has garnered immense viewership, but Pedro Pascal was notably absent from the audience.

During a conversation, the beloved actor expressed that his deep emotional connection to the series prevented him from watching the last episode.

'I watched everything leading up to that point,' he shared.

'I've never been involved in something for such a prolonged period, so my attachment to the experience is unusual. As someone approaching 50, feeling this innocent, partially angry, emotional attachment to an experience that's now concluded... It's a strange sensation.'

Pascal continued, reflecting on the irreplaceable aspects of the journey, saying, 'It lives on, but there will never be another first meeting with Bella [Ramsey], collaborating with Craig [Mazin], the entire crew, my dear friend Coco who did my hair, and the overall feeling of being part of a family. It was akin to falling in love, reaching a point where you're like, 'I don't fall in love.' You know, because it hurts too much.'

Meanwhile, The Last of Us has proven to be a resounding success for HBO, with an astonishing average viewership of 30.4 million, cementing its status as a triumph in television.