Pixar's Elio Features Jameela Jamil As Voice Actor

Elio, the 28th Pixar feature, is set for theatrical release on March 1, 2024.

. Starring Yonas Kibreab as the lead character, the film follows Elio.

He embarks on a transformational adventure, forming new relationships.

Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett have joined the stellar voice cast for this intergalactic journey

Elio, a misfit with a creative imagination, unintentionally travels to the 'Communiverse,' an international organization that spans several universes. Elio represents Earth to the rest of the cosmos after a case of mistaken identification. As a result, he sets off on a transformational adventure where he must establish new relationships with extraterrestrial lifeforms, get over a number of obstacles, and finally learn what his actual calling is.

America Ferrera joins the cast as the voice of Elio's mother, while Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett will play a pair of ambassadors that Elio meets on his amazing journey. Director Adrian Molina, who is most known for his work as a screenwriter and co-director of the highly acclaimed movie Coco, is in charge of this creative endeavor.



