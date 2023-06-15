Pratik Sehajpal Teams Up With K-Pop Star Aoora For Exciting New Project

Pratik has written and directed the project, in which he will also be featured alongside Aoora.

The idea for the collaboration arose when Aoora's team proposed the opportunity during his visit to India.

The project promises to offer fresh and unexplored content for the audience.

Popular actor and reality show star, Pratik Sehajpal, took to Instagram to announce his collaboration with K-pop sensation Aoora for an upcoming project. The pictures shared by Pratik featuring himself and Aoora together have generated great anticipation among their fans.

“Yes, we have worked on a theme-based musical series — a concept that I’ve written and directed. I’ll be a part of the video, along with Aoora.”

Pratik adding, “It’s one of a kind thing where someone from the Indian entertainment industry is coming together with a person from the Korean industry for something so unique and interesting. So, this kind of content has never been done before.”

3 The project promises to offer fresh and unexplored content for the audience. 3 Pratik has written and directed the project, in which he will also be featured alongside Aoora. 3 The idea for the collaboration arose when Aoora's team proposed the opportunity during his visit to India.

The 29-year-old informs, “The team that manages Aoora is also very close to me. So, when his trip to India got planned, they asked me, if I would want to collaborate with him on something. It sounded like a really cool opportunity, so I said yes without thinking for a second.”