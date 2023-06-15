Pratik Sehajpal Teams Up With K-Pop Star Aoora For Exciting New Project

- Pratik has written and directed the project, in which he will also be featured alongside Aoora.
- The idea for the collaboration arose when Aoora's team proposed the opportunity during his visit to India.
- The project promises to offer fresh and unexplored content for the audience.
Popular actor and reality show star, Pratik Sehajpal, took to Instagram to announce his collaboration with K-pop sensation Aoora for an upcoming project. The pictures shared by Pratik featuring himself and Aoora together have generated great anticipation among their fans.
“Yes, we have worked on a theme-based musical series — a concept that I’ve written and directed. I’ll be a part of the video, along with Aoora.”
Pratik adding, “It’s one of a kind thing where someone from the Indian entertainment industry is coming together with a person from the Korean industry for something so unique and interesting. So, this kind of content has never been done before.”
The 29-year-old informs, “The team that manages Aoora is also very close to me. So, when his trip to India got planned, they asked me, if I would want to collaborate with him on something. It sounded like a really cool opportunity, so I said yes without thinking for a second.”
