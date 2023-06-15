Tom Holland Calls His Relationship With Zendaya 'sacred', Here's Why

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for nearly two years.

However, in a recent interview, Tom shared a little bit about their relationship and why they have chosen to keep it sacred and away from the public eye.

During an interview to promote his new psychological thriller series, 'The Crowded Room,' Tom talked about his relationship with Zendaya. They have been together for two years but have chosen to keep their relationship private.

They hardly discuss their relationship with the media. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom mentioned that he views their relationship as something sacred.

'Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep it as sacred as possible,' the actor revealed.

Tom also revealed that he and Zendaya feel like they don't “owe” anybody anything. He explained, 'We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.'

Tom and Zendaya make an effort to be there for each other in their respective careers. Whenever their schedules allow, they attend events together. However, it was noticed by many that Zendaya was not present at the New York premiere of Tom's show, 'The Crowded Room'.
































