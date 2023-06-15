Two-Time Oscar Winner And Former UK Politician Glenda Jackson Dies At 87

She won two Academy Awards for her performances in "Women in Love" and "A Touch of Class."

British lawmaker Glenda Jackson, a renowned performer who won two Academy Awards, has passed away at the age of 87 in London. Jackson had a successful second career in politics after her illustrious acting career.

Glenda Jackson, a prominent British actress and former politician, passed away at her London residence on Thursday after a brief illness, according to her agent Lionel Larner.

Larner mentioned that she had recently finished filming 'The Great Escaper,' a project in which she co-starred alongside Michael Caine. Jackson was widely recognized as one of the leading British stars during the 1960s and 1970s and received two Academy Awards for her performances in 'Women in Love' and 'A Touch of Class.'

Following her successful acting career, she transitioned into politics, serving as a member of Parliament for the Labour Party for a period of 23 years. After her tenure in politics, Jackson made a comeback to acting and delivered highly acclaimed portrayals, notably including the title role in Shakespeare's 'King Lear.'