Academy Award Winner And Politician Glenda Jackson Passes Away At 87

Glenda Jackson, a famous actress who won two Oscars, has died at the age of 87. She was also a politician.

Jackson passed away in London after a short illness. She died at her home in London on Thursday. Her agent released a statement confirming the sad news of her passing.

According to reports, Glenda Jackson passed away on Thursday for reasons that have not been disclosed. Her agent, Lionel Larner, shared this information.

Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress, and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.”

He also revealed that she had recently finished filming a project. Lionel disclosed, “She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine,”

Tulip Siddiq, who is her successor as a lawmaker, said she was “devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died.” Tulip took to Twitter to write, “A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you Glenda.”



