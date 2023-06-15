Bella Hadid finds lipstick empowering.

She believes that applying lipstick instantly boosts her confidence.

She is excited about being the face of Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur campaign.

Bella Hadid finds lipstick empowering.

The 26-year-old model believes that applying lipstick instantly boosts her confidence. She is excited about being the face of Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur campaign because she loves the product range and how it makes her feel.

She told Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: “What I love about lipstick is that it can instantly make you feel more confident, or more sexy – or more of whatever it is you want to express that day – and that is so empowering.

“I’ve always loved experimenting with lip looks, but the new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur has quickly become my go-to. I’m obsessed because every colour I try on makes me feel like a different version of myself and I can wear them blurred or bold to get a different finish, so whether it’s an off-duty day or a work day there’s a shade that’s perfect to pull my look together.”

Bella feels happy and honored when people say she inspires them with her beauty. However, she doesn't want to take all the credit for her looks because she is influenced by many different things.

She said: “It’s flattering, of course, but I really can’t take full credit for my looks since I take inspiration from so many different places.

3 She is excited about being the face of Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur campaign. 3 Bella Hadid finds lipstick empowering. 3 She believes that applying lipstick instantly boosts her confidence.

'I’m kind of like a sponge like that, just soaking up everything around me at all times, so my looks are always a culmination of all of the influences I encounter through all walks of my life – on set, on the street, online. I like to switch up my look depending on how I’m feeling.”

And the brunette beauty insisted she has no beauty regrets because her looks always expressed how she felt at that moment in time.

She said: “I really think every look I’ve created reflected how I was feeling in that moment – or how I wanted to express myself in that moment. It’s all part of the journey!”



