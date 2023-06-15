Ben Affleck Opens Up About His Final Appearance As Batman

Ben Affleck talks about his final appearance in Batman.

Affleck said that he had a great time while playing the character of Batman.

Affleck openly talks about his last time playing Batman and shares all the details about it.

Ben Affleck has decided to retire from the role after his appearance in The Flash movie after playing Batman for seven years.

Before the movie is released, Affleck openly talks about his last time playing Batman and shares all the details about it.

Before The Flash movie was released in theaters, Ben Affleck openly talked about his last time playing Batman. He shared his thoughts in an interview with The Movie Report during The Flash's world premiere. Affleck expressed that he enjoyed playing the character of Batman and had a great time doing it.

Ben Affleck said, “The tone is a difficult thing with these movies, trying to figure out how serious, how dark, how funny, how engaging it is. And people that have done it really well have struck a balance with that tone, and I feel like Andy really did that with this movie. And it was a lot of fun. I really had a great time and it was over too soon.”

Affleck also mentioned that he had the 'most fun' during his cameo appearance in The Flash movie because it didn't require too much work.

?He had a great experience collaborating with the director Andy Muschietti and the lead actor Ezra Miller. Affleck shared that he finally grasped how to portray Batman and truly enjoyed the movie.

