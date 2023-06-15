Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Love For Ed Sheeran And Shares Backstage Moments

Chris Hemsworth is a big fan of Ed Sheeran.

Hemsworth has attended multiple Ed Sheeran concerts this year alone.

Chris Hemsworth surprised his fans at the New York City premiere of his movie Extraction 2.

Chris Hemsworth, the actor who played Thor in the Avengers movies and is known for his action roles, surprised his fans at the New York City premiere of his movie Extraction 2.

He revealed that he is a big fan of Ed Sheeran, the popular singer. Hemsworth even joked about becoming a leader in Sheeran's fan club.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris Hemsworth openly admits that he is a big fan of Ed Sheeran, which surprises a lot of people.

Hemsworth shares that he went to Sheeran's concert in New Jersey and confesses that he has seen him perform several times in Australia and now in New York. Hemsworth jokingly talks about being the president of Sheeran's fan club and says he would be happy to have that title.

After the premiere of Extraction 2, Hemsworth posts a thrilling video on Instagram, capturing his amazing experience at Ed Sheeran's concert at MetLife Stadium.

?The video shows Hemsworth meeting Sheeran backstage and also includes surprise appearances by famous stars like Matt Damon and Gordon Ramsay.

3 Chris Hemsworth surprised his fans at the New York City premiere of his movie Extraction 2. 3 Chris Hemsworth is a big fan of Ed Sheeran. 3 Hemsworth has attended multiple Ed Sheeran concerts this year alone.















