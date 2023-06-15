Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Experience Of Filming Nude Scenes In No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence starrer No Hard Feelings is set to release on June 23.

No Hard Feelings is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, known for his work on The Office and Good Boys.

She talked about how the people working on the movie made sure she felt safe.

In a recent interview, Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman talked about the nude scenes in their upcoming movie, No Hard Feelings.

Lawrence shared her initial concerns about doing those scenes and emphasized how important it was for her to feel safe while undressing for the comedy film.

Feldman also mentioned feeling uncomfortable about being naked on camera. They both discussed the support they received during filming and how it helped them form a special connection on set.

During the interview, Lawrence described the moment she started filming the nude scene, stating, 'I took a deep breath and then I disrobed.'

Andrew Barth Feldman agreed with her and said that being naked on screen can feel strange and uncomfortable, but he appreciated the support they received from the crew.

'But it was so incredibly safe... Everyone was so kind, constantly checking in that we were okay.' Their shared experiences on set allowed them to form a strong bond, both as actors and friends.



