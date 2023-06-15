Sarah Ferguson Praises Princess Diana Saying She Didn't Know How Brilliant She Was

Sarah Ferguson believes Diana was unaware of her brilliance.

The author and Diana were distant relatives through marriage.

Sarah and Diana bonded over charity work and shared laughter.

Sarah Ferguson, also known as the Duchess of York, believes that Princess Diana was not aware of her own brilliance.

3 Sarah and Diana bonded over charity work and shared laughter. 3 Sarah Ferguson believes Diana was unaware of her brilliance. 3 The author and Diana were distant relatives through marriage.

The author, who was 63 years old, and the late royal, who died in a car accident in 2017, were distant relatives.

They were surprised and amazed that they became connected through their marriages to Prince Andrew and then-Prince Charles. However, they often felt ignored or overlooked during social gatherings.

Speaking to her co-host Sarah Thomson on their 'Tea Talks' podcast, Sarah said: “She [Diana] never understood how brilliant she was really, you know, and together we both didn’t. And I used to hug her but she wouldn’t understand.”

The duchess said that she and Diana found ways to create their own roles by doing charitable work. They would talk a lot about charity, and Diana could always make her laugh more than anyone else.

She said: “We loved each other with all our hearts and she made me laugh more than any other single person I’ve ever met in my life.'

Sarah remembered how shocked people were when Diana said she wanted to help charities that focus on HIV and AIDS.

She said: “Everyone said, ‘No, you mustn’t go and touch them’. She said ‘why? I know what it’s like to be ostracised. I know what it’s like to be left in the corner of a room’.

“And I know that feeling too, when people don’t wish to talk to you because bad Fergie sells papers.”

And the 'Her Heart for a Compass' writer also alluded to Diana's unhappiness with royal life and admitted she's finally learning lessons herself.

She said: “There was nobody like her in the world because she had that ability to give her entire heart because she didn’t give her entire heart to herself.

“It’s been written about many times, and I have decided at 63 to perhaps start understanding what that means. You have to look after yourself.”