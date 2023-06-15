Wes Bentley Says Farewell To Yellowstone: 'I Will Miss It'

Wes Bentley takes a moment to think about the emotional experience of playing complicated character.

As the TV show Yellowstone comes to an end, Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, takes a moment to think about the emotional experience of playing such a complicated character and the deep impact it has had on him.

Bentley talks about how Jamie's character has evolved from being the troubled son of Montana Governor John Dutton to confronting his sister Beth in the midseason finale. He also shares his own feelings about saying goodbye to the show and the preparations he has made for it.

Following the midseason finale, where Jamie stood up to his father and confronted his sister, Bentley shares that Jamie Dutton's final moments will leave a lasting impact. He describes Jamie's exit as explosive and powerful.

Bentley predicts, 'He's going to go out like a cannonball, maybe. Just blow it all up.'

Even without having read the scripts, Bentley's understanding of Jamie's character suggests that he will adopt a more determined and unwavering attitude in the upcoming episodes.

Bentley reflects on the midseason finale and the emotional weight of Jamie's actions, recognizing the enduring impact of Jamie's melancholic nature.

?The delayed return of the show has made it difficult for Bentley to move on from the character, as Jamie's presence continues to linger within him. However, he expects that once filming resumes, Jamie's intensity will quickly resurface and consume him once more.























