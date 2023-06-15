Ashes 2023 Tickets: How To Buy Ashes Tickets 2023?

Ashes series is one of the longest-standing rivalries in cricket

England will be fully committed to their aggressive "bazball" strategy

The Ashes series, which is one of the longest-standing rivalries in cricket, is set to recommence this week as England and Australia face off against each other.

The Australian team, led by Pat Cummins, will be entering the series with a boost in confidence as they are the current World Test Champions.

Meanwhile, England recently emerged victorious in a single Test match against Ireland, which has likely provided them with a positive momentum.

The upcoming series holds significant importance for both teams as it signifies the start of the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

England will be fully committed to their aggressive 'bazball' strategy in an attempt to secure a series victory, a feat they haven't accomplished since 2015.

However, in the previous series held in Australia a couple of years ago, England faced a 4-0 defeat. Mind games between the two teams have been ongoing, with the latest instance being Steve Smith expressing anticipation for England's assertive approach against the Australian bowlers.

Ashes 2023 Tickets Here are the ticket details for the ENG vs AUS series, according to England Cricket Board's official website:

1. Edgbaston: Days 1-4 sold out. Day 5 tickets available

2. Lord's: Days 1-4 sold out. Day 5 tickets available

3. Headingley: Days 1-4 sold out. Day 5 tickets available

4. Emirates Old Trafford: Days 1-4 sold out. Day 5 tickets available

5. Kia Oval: Last tickets remaining

