IHC Extends Stay Order On Toshakhana Case Trial Against PTI Chief

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the plea of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to dismiss the stay order on the Toshakhana case trial against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the stay order until June 20.

The IHC has adjourned the hearing on petitions of the PTI chief till June 20.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea. At the outset of the hearing, PTI chief’s lawyer Khawaja Haris said an old case had been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court, therefore this case should be adjourned till next week.

Aamer Farooq said it would be better, if they adjourned the hearing till next week. “We will try to dispose of the case before Eid holidays,” he said.

The ECP lawyer Amjad Parvaiz pleaded to the court to withdraw the stay order from trial court’s proceeding in the Toshakhana case. The trial court should be stopped from taking a final decision though, he said.

The IHC chief justice said he would mull over the request, if he felt at any point that the case was bein lingered unnecessarily. He said it was a method of fixing cases for hearing in the top court. You got to know in the evening that a case’s hearing had to be held in the morning, he said.