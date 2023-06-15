Investiture Ceremony Held At PAF Headquarters

Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood was Chief Guest at occasion.

KARACHI: Non Operational Military awards were conferred upon Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, Airmen and Civilian Staff of Pakistan Air Force in recognition of their distinguished services during an Investiture Ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday.

Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

During the ceremony, 98 PAF Officers, 25 Junior Commissioned Officers / Airmen and 17 civilians were awarded Chief of the Air Staff Commendation Certificates, whereas, 17 Officers were awarded the coveted Professional Excellence Badge. 08 Junior Commissioned Officers and Airmen were also conferred upon Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Class-II) and Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Class-III) during the ceremony.

The Medals, Professional Excellence Badges and Chief of the Air Staff commendation certificates were awarded in recognition of acts of extraordinary devotion to duty and outstanding contributions toward service.

A number of high ranking PAF officers and personnel were also present at the occasion.