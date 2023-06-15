Mayor, Deputy Mayor Elections Underway In Karachi

PPP’s Salman Abdullah Murad will contest against JI’s Saifur Rehman for deputy mayor.

KARACHI: The elections for mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi are taking place on Thursday (today) at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi, Bol News reported.

The hot contestants for the post of mayor are Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab and Jamaat e Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. While, for the post of deputy mayor PPP’s Salman Abdullah Murad will contest against JI’s Saifur Rehman.

Viewing the possible rains, the ACP’s auditorium has been given the status of polling station instead of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). The election of mayor and deputy mayor would be held through the show of hand.

The polling will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The city council members would have to reach the polling station with original CNIC. Auditorium doors will be closed after 10:30 am. No private media is allowed to cover the polling process.

First of all, the council members would raise their hands for voting when PPP candidate Murtaza Wahab’s name would be called, then for the JI candidate. Voters name would be called in Urdu alphabetical order. The pro-voters would asked to stand on one side of the auditorium and they would be counted.

Each member would press thumb in front of his name in the register. Each member would sign and non-removable ink would be applied to their thumbs. After that, polling will be held in the same way by announcing name of JI’s Hafiz Naeem. After the election of mayor, the deputy mayor will be elected in the same way.