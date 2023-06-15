PPP, JI Workers Clash After Karachi Mayor Election

PPP and JI workers hurled stones at each other

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat e Islami workers clash outside the Arts Council of Pakistan after the PPP wins the elections for mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi on Thursday, Bol News reported.

The PPP and JI workers hurled stones at each other, some fistfighted and a couple of them were dragged on the road.

Jamaat-e-Islami has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) demanding him to declare election for mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi null and void, Bol News reported.

29 council members of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), an ally of Jamaat-e-Islami, were forcibly abducted by the Sindh government's active forces and prevented them from voting.

“Therefore, the election commission should declare this fraudulent process null and void and the election commission should issue a new schedule,” the JI said.

Earlier, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday said there were reports that 30 elected chairmen were abducted and they were coerced not to appear for casting vote in the Karachi mayor and deputy mayor elections, Bol News reported.

Objecting to absence of the council members, Hafiz Naeem said how there will be a transparent election when the 30 elected chairmen were forced missing.

At least 34 members could not come for voting out of 367 Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) members. 332 voted in the elections. 173 members of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N and Jamiat Ulema e Islam F arrived for voting, while JI and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s 159 members showed up.

Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Murtaza Wahab has won the election for mayor of Karachi by bagging 173 votes on Thursday.

On the other hand, Jamaat e Islami (JI) candidate for mayor Hafiz Naeem could receive 161 votes.

PPP's Salman Abdullah Murad has been elected as the deputy mayor of Karachi.

The elections for mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi took place at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi.

The hot contestants for the post of mayor were Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab and Jamaat e Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. While, for the post of deputy mayor PPP’s Salman Abdullah Murad contested against JI’s Saifur Rehman.

Viewing the possible rains, the ACP’s auditorium had been given the status of polling station instead of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). The election of mayor and deputy mayor were held through the show of hand procedure.