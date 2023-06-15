Gunman Locks Eyes With Witness In Shooting Incident - Elle Edwards

Trial: Witness recounts Christmas Eve shooting outside pub, with Connor Chapman on trial for murder.

During the trial at Liverpool Crown Court, a witness named Jaime Stanton recounted the tragic incident that took place on Christmas Eve 2022 outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Merseyside. Stanton described how a gunman made direct eye contact with Elle Edwards before opening fire, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old beautician.

The accused, Connor Chapman, 23, who does not have a fixed address, is currently on trial for the murder. Stanton's statement to the police mentioned that the assailant fired multiple shots, with the sound of 'bang, bang, bang' echoing through the incident.

As revealed in court proceedings, the shooting incident was the result of an ongoing conflict between individuals residing in the Woodchurch and Beechwood estates in Wirral. Tragically, Elle Edwards became an unintended victim caught in the crossfire, while the intended targets were Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy, both of whom sustained injuries, along with three other individuals.

CCTV footage presented in court displayed a man parking a stolen Mercedes near the pub at 20:57 GMT and remaining in the vicinity for almost three hours before carrying out the attack.

During the trial, police body-worn camera footage captured the testimony of Ms. Stanton, who recounted the targeted attack. She mentioned that the gunman deliberately looked around the corner to identify potential targets and made eye contact with her.

Despite wanting to warn others, she feared for her own safety as the gunman would have shot her. The incident unfolded rapidly, with the gunman firing multiple shots. Ms. Stanton initially believed the attacker would physically harm the individuals rather than use a firearm.

She tearfully described the gunman wearing a balaclava, with visible brown hair sticking out. Witness Harry Loughran, in his statement, revealed that he witnessed the gunman raising and pointing a gun in his direction, resulting in a forceful impact on his left arm. After seeing blood on his arm, he ran inside the pub and eventually lost consciousness.

Rachael Kelly, an off-duty nurse, recounted her experience of providing CPR to Ms. Edwards as she lay on the ground outside the pub. She expressed her shock at the significant amount of blood present. Mr. Chapman has pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, attempted murder (two counts), and causing grievous bodily harm (three counts).

Additionally, he denies the possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life. Co-defendant Thomas Waring, aged 20, also denies charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by aiding Chapman in disposing of the car.