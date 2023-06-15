Pakistan Team Receives NOC For SAFF Cup In India

PFF NC had already submitted visa applications

The Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has obtained a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the country's Foreign Office, allowing them to participate in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup held in India.

The PFF NC had already submitted visa applications to the Indian embassy two days ago.

The Pakistani embassy is currently in Mauritius for a four-nation tournament, and they are waiting for an official NOC to provide a confirmation letter to the Indian embassy.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has not won any matches in the tournament yet, having lost to both Mauritius and Kenya. Their final match will be against Djibouti on June 17.

If granted visas, Pakistan will then relocate from Mauritius to India for the SAFF Cup, which is scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 4.

In the ongoing four-nation cup in Mauritius, Pakistan suffered a 1-0 defeat against Kenya in their second match.

Kenya took control of the game for the majority of the match after securing an early lead in the first half. However, the Pakistani team showed improvement compared to their previous game.

In the match, Shumah Moses from Kenya, who holds the 103rd rank in FIFA rankings, capitalized on a throw-in and scored the opening goal towards the end of the 17th minute.

Hassan Bashir had a chance to equalize the game in the 39th minute but was unable to convert it.

During the second half, Pakistan made several attempts to score but were unable to find the back of the net.