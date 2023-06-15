American Man Arrested For Fatal Attack At Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle

21-year-old woman dies after being assaulted at Neuschwanstein Castle.

US tourist detained in connection with the attack.

Investigation underway, suspect remanded into custody.

A young woman, aged 21, has tragically passed away after being assaulted and thrown from a hill at the renowned Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany. Prosecutors have revealed that she died during the night after being forcibly shoved 50 meters down a ravine.

Her companion, a 22-year-old woman, is currently hospitalized with severe injuries sustained while trying to intervene and prevent the attacker's actions.

Law enforcement officials have apprehended a 30-year-old male tourist from the United States, who initially fled the scene. The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been disclosed by the police.

Following an extensive search involving over 25 vehicles, the US man suspected in the attack was apprehended on Wednesday and taken to a police station in Fuessen, Bavaria.

According to the authorities, it is believed that the man encountered the two women, reported to be American citizens, on a trail near the Marienbrücke bridge, a popular viewing spot for the castle. Under the guise of guiding them through a challenging route to the bridge, he led them onto a hidden trail where he initiated the attack on the 21-year-old woman.

When the 22-year-old attempted to intervene, he choked her and subsequently pushed her down a steep slope. Police have stated that there is a presumption of an attempted sexual offense against the 21-year-old victim. The assailant then proceeded to push her down the slope, where she came to a stop approximately 50 meters away from her friend.

After being airlifted to the hospital, the 21-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries, while her friend, who remains in a serious condition, was found responsive by the police.

The suspect appeared in court on Thursday, where an arrest warrant was issued, leading to his remand in custody. Senior public prosecutor Thomas Hormann stated that the investigation into the incident is in its early stages. Neuschwanstein, a renowned tourist destination, attracts over 1.3 million visitors annually, according to the Bavarian finance ministry. Situated approximately 126km (78 miles) from Munich, the castle was constructed in the 19th century and served as the primary residence for the region's rulers.















