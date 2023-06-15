House Of The Dragon Fans Finds Season One Bit 'convoluted'

Fans of House of the Dragon found the first season a bit "convoluted."

Ryan Condal assured that the upcoming season would provide answers to the teasers.

Condal expressed his excitement about continuing the story.

While some fans of House of the Dragon found the first season a bit 'convoluted' due to the introduction of various characters and lengthy time-jumps, showrunner Ryan Condal assured that the upcoming second season would provide answers to the teasers from the previous season.

In an interview, Condal expressed his excitement about continuing the story where they left off.

He stated, 'We have done the difficult and intricate work of establishing this entirely new dynasty, family, and all the players in Season 1. We took the time to develop the characters so that viewers could understand where each character stands in relation to Alicent, Aegon, Rhaenyra, and Daemon.'

Condal also emphasized that the reduction of two episodes in the second season would not impact the storytelling. The focus would be on the aftermath of the Targaryens' conflict, delving into the chaos that unfolds.

'We have done the difficult and intricate work of establishing this entirely new dynasty and family,' he added.

3 Condal expressed his excitement about continuing the story. 3 Fans of House of the Dragon found the first season a bit "convoluted." 3 Ryan Condal assured that the upcoming season would provide answers to the teasers.

He continued, 'The excitement now lies in following the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and discovering where the story will lead us.'

Condal mentioned that he and George R.R. Martin had always envisioned this particular tale as a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. While the original series depicted a grand epic with sweeping fantasy themes of light and darkness, ice and fire, House of the Dragon is centered around a house tearing itself apart from within.

'Now that all the pieces are in place on the chessboard, I am genuinely eager to tell the next chapter and witness the consequences of Viserys' absence, as he is no longer able to contain the unfolding events,' Condal concluded.