Peacemaker Fans To Wait For Season 2

Peacemaker fans will need to exercise patience as James Gunn has revealed that work on season two will commence after the completion of Superman: Legacy.

During an appearance, the DC mastermind shared, 'Peacemaker is coming back right after I do Superman. That's my next venture,' Gunn added, 'I'll transition straight into Peacemaker from Superman.'

It remains uncertain whether the John Cena-led series will be released in close proximity to the highly anticipated Superman film.

Superman: Legacy, scheduled to debut on July 11, 2025, indicates that the release of Peacemaker season 2 will likely occur no earlier than 2026.

In other news, Michael Shannon has offered his perspective on returning to the DC universe, taking a swipe at the studio's multiverse concept in The Flash.

In a recent interview, Shannon expressed his thoughts on reprising his character, stating, 'Yeah, I won't lie, it wasn't quite fulfilling for me as an actor. These multiverse films are akin to someone playing with action figures.'

'It's like, 'Here's this character, here's that character, and they're battling it out!' It doesn't provide the same level of in-depth character exploration that I genuinely believed 'Man of Steel' offered. Whether people perceive that as crazy or not, I don't even mind. I truly felt that 'Man of Steel' had a rather sophisticated storyline. I feel 'The Flash' does too, but it's not Zod's story. My role is essentially to present a challenge.'