Fatal Train Accident In County Sligo Claims The Life Of A Woman

Woman in her 40s dies after being struck by a train in County Sligo.

Another woman in her 20s suffers serious injuries and is taken to the hospital.

The incident occurs near Ballisadare on the train line.

A woman in her 40s was fatally hit by a train in County Sligo, Republic of Ireland. Another woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sligo University Hospital. The incident took place near Ballisadare on the train line around 16:00 local time.

According to RTÉ, the woman who passed away was walking in proximity to the railway tracks when she was struck by a train traveling from Sligo to Dublin.

Upon arrival at the scene, the woman was declared deceased. Approximately 100 individuals were aboard the train during the incident and have been transported away by bus.

A technical examination is expected to be conducted, which may result in the train remaining at the location for an extended period. The Railway Accident Investigation Unit, in addition to the Gardaí, will investigate the incident as it is responsible for examining all fatalities and severe injuries that occur on the Irish rail network.