'Joyland' Is Still On Top As The Best Film Of 2023

Saim Sadiq's film "Joyland" continues to make waves.

Joyland" is a subtle trans film from Pakistan.

Joyland was Pakistan's official entry to the Academy Awards.

Even after a year, Saim Sadiq's Joyland is still creating waves. The film starring Ali Junejo and Alina Khan is one of the 'best films of 2023 so far.' On the list are Nimra Bucha's Polite Society, Mia Goth and Ti West's pandemic thriller Pearl, Carla Simón's award-winning story Alcarràs, and the Korean drama Return to Seoul.

Joyland was hailed by the American publication as a “subtle trans film from Pakistan that explores the unsettled social and sexual identities of a widower and his children with delicacy and tenderness.” They also gave their thoughts on the film when it won Pakistan's first Cannes award in the Un Certain Regard category. “This is a movie about people who find their inner lives, and their sense of themselves don’t match what is expected of them. Their feeling of wrongness is part of what they have to suppress, from day to day.”

Khan and Sadiq excitedly displayed their achievement on their Instagram Stories. Joyland was Pakistan's official entry to this year's Academy Awards, where it was the country's first-ever film to be shortlisted but did not receive nominations.

Joyland has competed and won several accolades at several prominent film festivals, including the Spirit accolades and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF), in addition to Cannes and the Academy Awards.

Joyland is about a man raised in a rigid patriarchal family who falls in love with a transgender dancer he meets at an erotic dance theater. The film was initially prohibited in Pakistan, but it was later shown in large towns such as Sindh and Islamabad. Variety describes the film as a 'boundary-breaker' and a 'crowdpleaser,' and it has received backing from several global celebrities, including actor Riz Ahmed and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who are also executive producers.



