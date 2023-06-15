Optical Illusion: Impossible Curved Lines Found Hiding In Stunning Image

Old optical illusion goes viral, causing disorientation

Grey squares with green lines challenge viewers to find curved lines

Some viewers request illusion to stop due to confusion

The Internet is currently witnessing a resurgence of an old optical illusion that is causing people to feel disoriented.

This particular illusion consists of grey squares with green lines outlining them, and the challenge is to locate curved lines within the image.

As individuals interact with the picture, they find themselves perplexed, with some even requesting for it to cease.

A few individuals can only perceive straight lines, while others propose strategies like focusing or slightly crossing their eyes to unveil the genuine nature of the optical illusion.

“Wow, what a powerful illusion. All the green lines are perfectly straight – but your visual system won’t let you see them that way,” wrote author Steve Stewart-Williams while sharing a mind-bending optical illusion on Twitter.

At a passing glance, the lines in this optical illusion appear curved. However, if one focuses on any one of them, it seems straight.

Since its initial sharing on July 13, the optical illusion has garnered over 58,000 views, and the viewership count continues to rise.

Numerous individuals have taken to the comments section to express their thoughts and opinions about the illusion.

“This is a good one,” wrote an individual. Another added, “This one always confuses me and makes me dizzy.” “Make it stop,” posted a third. A Twitter user commented, “Why won’t the visual system let us see straight lines?” “If you focus you can see the straight lines. Focus is the key to reality,” expressed another. A sixth shared, “Cross eyes slightly and they go straight.” “Weird, this one doesn’t work for me. They all look straight no matter how I look at it,” joined another.



