Redmi 12 Debuts With 50MP Main Camera And Helio G88 Chipset

Xiaomi has officially announced the Redmi 12 smartphone, which is the successor to the Redmi 11 and is currently available in Thailand.

The Redmi 12 boasts a 6.79-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. It features an 8MP front-facing camera located in a punch-hole cutout, while the rear setup includes a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Powering the device is MediaTek's Helio G88 chipset, coupled with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

The Redmi 12 runs on MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13, providing a user-friendly software experience. The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 18 W of charging.

It also features a convenient side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack for audio connectivity, and an IP53 rating for splash protection, ensuring durability against water splashes.

The Redmi 12 is available in three color options: midnight black, sky blue, and polar silver. In Thailand, the 8/128GB variant is priced at THB 5,299 ($153) on e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada. According to rumors, the Redmi 12 is expected to be priced at €199 when it becomes available in Europe.

