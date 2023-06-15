Samsung Galaxy A30 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is a great device that is now available for purchase at an affordable price. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7904 (14 nm) octa-core processor. It is a high-end chipset, which gives great performance for playing heavy games and multitasking smoothly.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.

The smartphone features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10, One UI 2.0 operating system, which gives a great user experience.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 16 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform great in low light because the night mode feature is included.

The phone is available in three awesome colors: black, blue, red, and white. A 4000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan is Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Samsung Experience 9.5 Dimensions 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm) GPU Mali-G71 MP2 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh Talktime up to 23 hrs

- Fast battery charging 15W





