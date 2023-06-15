Samsung Galaxy A30 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
- The smartphone has an Exynos 7904 (14 nm) octa-core processor
- The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A30 is a great device that is now available for purchase at an affordable price. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7904 (14 nm) octa-core processor. It is a high-end chipset, which gives great performance for playing heavy games and multitasking smoothly.
The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.
The smartphone features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10, One UI 2.0 operating system, which gives a great user experience.
The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 16 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform great in low light because the night mode feature is included.
The phone is available in three awesome colors: black, blue, red, and white. A 4000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan is Rs 37,999.
Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Samsung Experience 9.5
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 23 hrs
|- Fast battery charging 15W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
