Vivo X90S And IQOO 11S Appear In Official Photos

Web Desk 15 Jun , 2023 07:03 PM

  • The upcoming Vivo X90S is expected to come with the Dimensity 9200+ chipset.
  • In addition to the X90S, we also got a first look at the iQOO 11S in green.
  • Rumors suggest that the iQOO 11S will feature an updated Dimensity 9300 chipset.

The soon-to-be-released Vivo X90S is anticipated to feature the Dimensity 9200+ chipset. Thanks to Vivo China's VP and GM of Brand and Product Strategy, Jia Jingdong, we now have a live glimpse of the device in white.

 The X90S closely resembles the previous Vivo X90 model launched in November, with the chipset being the primary upgrade while retaining the core specifications.

In addition to the X90S, we also got a first look at the iQOO 11S in green. Like the X90 and X90S, the iQOO 11S looks identical to the iQOO 11, and based on rumors, it should offer an updated Dimensity 9300 chipset.

