Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo Y73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor.
- The device includes 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo Y73 is a great device from the Vivo Y series that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo Y73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is a great display, especially for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.
The device runs on the Android 11 operating system with the Funtouch 11 user interface. The gadget features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store important data and useful files.
The Vivo Y73 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 16 megapixels. Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.
The device is available in two awesome colors: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. A 4000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
Vivo Y73 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|161.2 x 74.3 x 7.38mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Flare, Roman Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 430 nits (typ), 570 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 664 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W wired, 61% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
