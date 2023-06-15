Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo Y73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y73 is a great device from the Vivo Y series that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is a great display, especially for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.

The device runs on the Android 11 operating system with the Funtouch 11 user interface. The gadget features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store important data and useful files.

The Vivo Y73 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 16 megapixels. Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.

The device is available in two awesome colors: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. A 4000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Vivo Y73 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.3 x 7.38mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Flare, Roman Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features HDR10, 430 nits (typ), 570 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 664 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 61% in 30 min (advertised)





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'