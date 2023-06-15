Ayesha Mano Delights Fans With Latest Instagram Post

Ayesha Mano is a popular Pakistani TikToker.

She continues to make waves across the internet.

Ayesha took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself.

Ayesha Mano, a popular Pakistani TikToker, rose to fame after a video of her dancing to the vintage Indian song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' at a wedding went viral. Her groovy dance steps compelled both Indians and Pakistanis to dance along to the classic hit by Lata Mangeshkar.

In the Indian music industry, there is a buzz of excitement surrounding Riar Saab's latest track, 'Obsessed,' as it continues to make waves across the internet. This captivating song has swiftly won the hearts of music lovers, thanks to its catchy beats, soulful melodies, and Saab's mesmerizing vocals. The online world has been swept up in the fervor, and even popular TikTok influencers couldn't resist its allure.

Ayesha took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself wearing a stylish white co-ord set adorned with striking red embroidery patches. Accompanied by the energetic song by Saab, the video showcased her impeccable style and charisma, delivering a visually captivating experience for her followers.





In her career, Ayesha has also appeared in a music video for 'Badal Se Gaye,' a local artist named ZK's song.

The cross-border appeal of Ayesha's viral dance and the widespread enthusiasm for 'Obsessed' demonstrate the power of music and dance to transcend borders and unite people in shared joy and celebration.