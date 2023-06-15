Behind The Glamour: Kiran Tabeir Exposes Showbiz's Dark Side

Kiran shared her thoughts on showbiz industry during a Q&A session on Instagram.

She expressed that it is not a particularly fulfilling or contented place.

She stated that the constant pursuit of success leaves one unsatisfied in showbiz.

Kiran Tabeir, a veteran actress in the showbiz industry, has gained valuable insights into the realities behind the glitz and glam. After her successful performance in the popular drama Parizaad and embracing motherhood, Kiran is taking a break from work to fully enjoy this new phase of her life.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram, Kiran candidly shared her thoughts on the showbiz industry. She expressed that it is not a particularly fulfilling or contented place, as the constant pursuit of success leaves one unsatisfied. This resonated with recent discussions on mental health within the industry.

In addition to her professional insights, Kiran opened up about her personal life. She explained why she chooses not to share many pictures of her husband, and she also offered valuable marital advice for couples.

Addressing her physical appearance post-pregnancy, Kiran revealed that she hasn't focused on losing weight but is instead embracing and enjoying her current self.

Furthermore, Kiran shared how she and her husband remained unaffected by negative comments from people who did not have children, prioritizing their own happiness.

Kiran Tabeir's honest revelations provide a glimpse into the showbiz industry's challenges and her personal journey of finding joy and contentment in various aspects of life.



