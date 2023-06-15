language: English
Pakistani Celebs Share Safety Tips Amid Cyclone Biporjoy

Web Desk 15 Jun , 2023 12:35 PM

According to Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, approximately 62,000 individuals have been evacuated from the country's coastal areas. Reports say that 75 relief camps have been established in schools and colleges. In response to the natural disaster, celebrities and public figures are using social media to provide helpful advice, and prayers, and encourage their followers to avoid misinformation while preparing for emergencies.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari shared a video of the sea outside her apartment to dispel false rumours that the storm had already reached Karachi, and she extended her prayers to the city's residents.

Philanthropist and actress Shaniera Akram urged her followers to assist those living along the coast, who may be affected by the floods and experience disruptions in their lifestyle.

Amina Haider Isani, the founder of 'Something Haute,' advised her followers to bring their pets inside to keep them safe.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui expressed well wishes to the people of both Pakistan and India, praying for the cyclone to pass quickly.

Actress Mishi Khan recommended her followers to prepare an emergency bag containing essential items such as medicine, valuables, and cash, while also staying connected with friends and family.

Amidst these challenging times, some individuals find solace in humour. Actress Ushna Shah shared a light-hearted joke about boarding a plane while a cyclone looms over Karachi.

She reassured her husband that, in the unlikely event of a plane crash, she hopes he finds happiness with someone new, but acknowledges that no one will be as awesome as her. Ushna emphasizes that this statement is meant as a joke and includes a disclaimer to avoid any misunderstanding.

