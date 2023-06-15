Pakistani Celebs Share Safety Tips Amid Cyclone Biporjoy

Public figures are using social media to provide helpful advice amid cyclone Biporjoy.

Adnan Siddiqui expressed well wishes to the people of both Pakistan and India.

Mishi Khan recommended to prepare an emergency bag containing essential items.

According to Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, approximately 62,000 individuals have been evacuated from the country's coastal areas. Reports say that 75 relief camps have been established in schools and colleges. In response to the natural disaster, celebrities and public figures are using social media to provide helpful advice, and prayers, and encourage their followers to avoid misinformation while preparing for emergencies.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari shared a video of the sea outside her apartment to dispel false rumours that the storm had already reached Karachi, and she extended her prayers to the city's residents.

Philanthropist and actress Shaniera Akram urged her followers to assist those living along the coast, who may be affected by the floods and experience disruptions in their lifestyle.

Hope that Pakistan is blessed with protection yet again, but it's wise to listen to authorities and take caution. If you are along the coast please do what you can to protect your houses, family, staff, businesses, neighbours and animals against the threat of #cyclonebiparjoy… — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 13, 2023

Amina Haider Isani, the founder of 'Something Haute,' advised her followers to bring their pets inside to keep them safe.

In the wake of a storm, pls bring outdoor animals/pets inside to a safe enclosure…or build an arc. #cylonebiparjoy — AHI (@aamnaisani) June 12, 2023

Actor Adnan Siddiqui expressed well wishes to the people of both Pakistan and India, praying for the cyclone to pass quickly.

Praying for cyclone #Biparjoy to pass uneventfully. May it leave no destruction in its wake whether here or in India. Stay safe everyone 🙏 — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 13, 2023

3 Mishi Khan recommended to prepare an emergency bag containing essential items. 3 Public figures are using social media to provide helpful advice amid cyclone Biporjoy. 3 Adnan Siddiqui expressed well wishes to the people of both Pakistan and India.

Actress Mishi Khan recommended her followers to prepare an emergency bag containing essential items such as medicine, valuables, and cash, while also staying connected with friends and family.

Please be alert ‼️ Karachi & other adjoining coastal areas. Be in contact with family & friends and keep an emergency bag to take with you ( medicines, valuables, passport & keep cash ) take your pets with you if you leave for some safe spot . Allah SWT be with U #CycloneBiparjoy pic.twitter.com/tJ5YV2pr3Z — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) June 12, 2023

Amidst these challenging times, some individuals find solace in humour. Actress Ushna Shah shared a light-hearted joke about boarding a plane while a cyclone looms over Karachi.

My flight to Karachi is taking off and there is a Cyclone warning there. I just want my husband to know that God forbid if the plane crashes & I don’t make it, I hope he finds happiness with someone new one day.. and I hope he knows she will never be as awesome as me.

He will… — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) June 13, 2023

She reassured her husband that, in the unlikely event of a plane crash, she hopes he finds happiness with someone new, but acknowledges that no one will be as awesome as her. Ushna emphasizes that this statement is meant as a joke and includes a disclaimer to avoid any misunderstanding.