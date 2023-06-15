Ushna Shah's Cute Joke With Hubby Sparks Smiles Amidst Cyclone

Amidst the devastating cyclone Biparjoy, Ushna made a plane crash joke.

Actress Ushna Shah has once again sparked controversy with a tweet that has garnered strong reactions from internet users.

Amidst the devastating cyclone Biparjoy, Ushna made a plane crash joke, playfully granting her husband permission to remarry in the event of a tragedy involving her and her Karachi flight.

Netizens swiftly criticized her for the insensitive comment, labelling her as an 'attention seeker' and calling out her lack of sensitivity. Ushna is known for sharing her random thoughts and engaging in playful banter on the internet. She posted the tweet on Wednesday.

Although Ushna added a disclaimer, clarifying that it was meant as a joke, netizens expressed their disapproval of her lighthearted banter during such a sensitive time.

Apart from the cringe-worthy nature of her remarks, people were displeased with Ushna Shah, considering her an 'attention seeker.' Many voiced their disappointment in her lack of sensitivity, especially given the potential risks associated with cyclones and air travel.

Internet users pointed out that this was not the first time Ushna had made controversial or questionable statements online, raising concerns about her judgment and social media behaviour.