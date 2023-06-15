Israeli Army Fatally Shoots 20-Year-Old Palestinian Man In Nablus

Israeli forces kill 20-year-old Palestinian man in Nablus invasion.

Clashes erupt following demolition of Palestinian detainee's house.

Palestinian Red Crescent reports 337 injuries, including children, from Israeli army bullets and gas.

Israeli military forces fatally shot Khalil Al-Anis, a 20-year-old Palestinian man, in the head during a dawn invasion of Nablus. The incident occurred as clashes erupted following the demolition of Palestinian detainee Osama Al-Taweel's house.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 337 individuals, including four children, sustained injuries from Israeli army bullets and gas, with two in critical condition. In addition, an Israeli army attack targeted a Palestinian ambulance, damaging its windshield, but the paramedics remained unharmed.

Al-Anis's death brings the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers this year to 167, including 36 fatalities from the Gaza Strip in May.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Israel of reoccupying the West Bank and violating international and humanitarian laws. He denounced the frequent Israeli army incursions into the occupied Palestinian territories, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as shoot-to-kill operations, arrests, and land seizures for settlement expansion.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, condemned the recent escalation by Israel, stating that it would lead the region into violence and chaos.

He criticized the storming of Nablus, the killing of Khalil Al-Anis, and the demolition of Osama Al-Taweel's house, highlighting that these actions constitute war crimes under international law. Abu Rudeineh called for punishment of Israel and urgent measures to prevent further violations.

3 Palestinian Red Crescent reports 337 injuries, including children, from Israeli army bullets and gas. 3 Israeli forces kill 20-year-old Palestinian man in Nablus invasion. 3 Clashes erupt following demolition of Palestinian detainee's house.

Gen. Akram Rajoub, the governor of Jenin, expressed that Israel's objective is to regain complete control over the West Bank, including its people, land, and resources. He criticized the frequent Israeli military incursions into Jenin, emphasizing that there was no actual security threat posed to Israeli citizens in the area.

Maj. Gen. (retired) Adnan Al-Damiri, a former spokesperson for the Palestinian security services, stated that Israel considers the West Bank a security risk due to its large number of soldiers and settlers spread throughout the territory. He argued that Israel's recent military escalation aimed to pressure President Mahmoud Abbas into engaging in negotiations focused solely on providing services to Palestinians, rather than addressing political rights.

Al-Damiri claimed that Israel has effectively reoccupied the West Bank since 2002, with the Oslo Accords no longer holding any political significance. He criticized Israeli policies, which rely on expanding settlements and conducting military incursions while portraying the Palestinian security services as incapable or unwilling to address resistance fighters.

Al-Damiri emphasized the Palestinian objection to having their own security forces fight their own people on behalf of Israel. He suggested that if the Israeli army ceased killing Palestinians, it would lose its purpose. Al-Damiri also noted that the West Bank is the only front where Israel can claim victories compared to Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

