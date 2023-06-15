Ancient Mummy Unearthed In Peru's Rubbish Dump: Archaeological Discovery Revealed

Archaeologists in Lima, Peru, discovered a 3,000-year-old mummy at a garbage dump.

Believed to be from the Manchay culture (1500BC-1000BC) known for U-shaped temples.

Mummy found in a tomb at the center of a U-shaped temple.

Archaeologists in Lima, Peru, have discovered a mummy believed to be approximately 3,000 years old during an excavation at a garbage dump. Students from San Marcos University, assisting with the project, initially noticed the mummy's hair and skull.

Before meticulously searching for historical artifacts, the team had to remove eight tons of waste from the site. It is presumed that the mummy originated from the Manchay culture, which inhabited the Lima region from 1500BC to 1000BC.

The Manchay culture, recognized for constructing U-shaped temples that faced the east, had a particular burial practice that involved placing the mummy in a tomb located at the center of such a temple.

Archaeologist Mr. Aguilar stated that the body was positioned horizontally, a distinct characteristic of the Manchay culture during the 'formative era' around 3,000 years ago. The mummy was enveloped in a fabric crafted from cotton and plant-based fibers.

